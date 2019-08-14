Hina Khan’s fun time in New York, check out picture

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



The actress, who made her debut at the Cannes this year, is now geared up for her film projects. She has a massive fan following. This year has been extremely good for the star as her stint as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was loved. Also, Hina went to promote her upcoming film, Lines at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019. She is definitely going places with all that she has achieved over more than a decade of being a part of the industry. Also, she has recently become the first ever television celebrity to be invited to the India Day Parade by NBA in New York City. Hina jetted off to New York along with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal for the same. The actress is now sharing numerous pictures and videos from her New York vacay on her social media handles. Recently, Hina has shared yet another picture of herself on her Instagram handle in midst of the busy streets of New York.



Take a look below: