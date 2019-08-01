Hina Khan’s gym SWAG will INSPIRE you to hit the gym and exercise

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Hina Khan is one popular actress who never fails to entertain audience. She treats her fans with her onscreen as well as off screen activities. She is an active social media user and regularly posts something for her fans and followers. Her latest post is about working out in the gym, and her post will surely inspire you to exercise and be fit.



The actress was away from her hometown, shooting in the hills for over a month, and now she is back in Mumbai. While she was away, she surely used to miss her everyday gym sessions. Hina is known to be a fitness enthusiast and whenever she is in Mumbai, she never skips a gym session. As soon as she returned, she decided to hit the gym and shared some motivation with her fans. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures wherein she can be seen sweating it out. After her workout session, Hina also spoke to her fans on Instagram in a video and mentioned that working out after a month felt refreshing to her and that she used to miss her gym when she was away.

In the posts shared by Hina, she can be seen donning a white sports bralette which she teamed up with a black pair of track pants and sneakers.



Hina captioned her post as “It comes down to one simple thing, How bad do you want it.. And for me it’s magic.. Suck it up guys, one day you won’t have to suck it in #WorkOutWithHina #GymGoals #GymFashion #GymSwagger #IAmAFitGirl.” Hina’s former co-star Pooja Banerjee also commented on her photos and wrote, “Can I join the gym with you??? Pleaseeeeee.”



Take a look at the photos and videos right here: