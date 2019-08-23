News

Hina Khan's heartfelt birthday note for her mother

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses in telly land, always makes sure to make her loved ones feel special on their special occasions. She is extremely close to her family, especially her mom. As her mother turns a year older, she wrote a heartwarming note for her.

The pretty lady surprised her mother on her birthday by bringing a cake for her. Hina, who is an active social media user, took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from the celebration. In the photos, Hina’s mother can be seen cutting the cake. The actress wished her mother and also wrote a heartfelt note for her.

She wrote, “The only person alive I know in this world, who doesn’t hv time to pray for herself, coz she’s always busy praying for you #HappyBirthdayMother.”

Take a look at the photos right here:

On the professional front, Hina rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is now geared up for her film projects. She has already started shooting for her Bollywood film with Vikram Bhatt titled Hacked.

