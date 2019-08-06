Hina Khan’s STYLE GAME is always on point

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the world of television. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is an active social media user. She regularly posts something for her fans.



In fact, if you browse through her Instagram page, you will certainly get some style tips from her as the actress rocks every look with panache. Hina, who also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, has recently shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. She looks impeccable in all the pictures and we are totally in awe of her. The actress can be seen donning a maroon coloured high neck dress in the pictures, looking stylish.



Take a look below:

On the professional front, Hina was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will begin shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film.