News

Hina Khan’s sweet wish for boyfriend Rocky J

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2019 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Rocky J make an adorable couple. It is been quite some time now that they have been together. Their head-over-heels pictures on social media platforms make everyone go ‘awww’.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina is super proud and has wished luck to the love of her life Rocky, who has turned producer for his next project and has travelled to London.

Rocky shared clap pictures of this project stating, ‘Second Clap of our second endeavour as producers!’

Check out Hina’s sweet reply!
Tags > Hina Khan, Rocky J, social media, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, producer, travel, picture, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in...

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in Canada
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days