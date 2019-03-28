Hina Khan’s sweet wish for boyfriend Rocky J

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Rocky J make an adorable couple. It is been quite some time now that they have been together. Their head-over-heels pictures on social media platforms make everyone go ‘awww’.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina is super proud and has wished luck to the love of her life Rocky, who has turned producer for his next project and has travelled to London.

Rocky shared clap pictures of this project stating, ‘Second Clap of our second endeavour as producers!’

Check out Hina’s sweet reply!