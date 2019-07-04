News

Hina Khan’s UNIQUE wish for Karanvir Bohra’s upcoming film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jul 2019 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan certainly knows to keep her friendship bond strong.

The stunning diva makes sure to take some time out whenever possible to meet her close buddies.

Her close friends' circle includes television celebrities like Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, Sapna Chaudhry, and Priyank Sharma.

The damsel makes a point to encourage and motivate her close-knit friends in their work.

Hina recently took to Instagram and posted a video promoting her friend Karanvir Bohra’s upcoming film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna wherein he features opposite Priya Bannerjee.

The actress gave her post for Bohra a unique and personal touch by singing the old melody of Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Watch the video:

Hina is undoubtedly a sweetheart.

Here’s wishing the team of Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna all the very best.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Hina Khan, Karanvir Bohra, upcoming film, friendship bond, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, Sapna Chaudhry, and Priyank Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater...

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photoshoot
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Joker
Joker
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days