Hina Khan’s UNIQUE wish for Karanvir Bohra’s upcoming film

MUMBAI: Hina Khan certainly knows to keep her friendship bond strong.

The stunning diva makes sure to take some time out whenever possible to meet her close buddies.

Her close friends' circle includes television celebrities like Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, Sapna Chaudhry, and Priyank Sharma.

The damsel makes a point to encourage and motivate her close-knit friends in their work.

Hina recently took to Instagram and posted a video promoting her friend Karanvir Bohra’s upcoming film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna wherein he features opposite Priya Bannerjee.

The actress gave her post for Bohra a unique and personal touch by singing the old melody of Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

Watch the video:

Hina is undoubtedly a sweetheart.

Here’s wishing the team of Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna all the very best.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.