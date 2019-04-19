Hina Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and Mahie Gill lend their support to ALTBalaji’s awareness campaign #BreastBuffer

Being eminent female personalities in the Indian television and media industry, the likes of Hina Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Asha Negi and Mahie Gill have always come out in full force when it comes to supporting a noble cause. This time around, these artists along with a host of male celebrities have joined hands in supporting ALTBalaji’s #BreastBuffer campaign, an initiative that aims to spreads awareness about breast cancer.

The streaming platform, across shows, depicts women of substance through their path-breaking characters. Along with the actresses mentioned earlier, the likes of Karan Singh Grover, Sharman Joshi and Karan Kundra have also helped immensely towards creating awareness for the early detection of Breast cancer. With the tv fraternity displaying a great show of support towards the noble cause, these actors spoke about the ways one can check themselves, and take timely action and urging them to create a healthy habit around the same. To encourage the women subscribers to perform a simple 2-minute breast self-examination regularly, ALTBalaji created ‘Breast Buffer’ - a discreet and personal reminder that pops up while their favourite content is buffering on the app.

With their campaign #BreastBuffer, the OTT player is creating awareness, for the early detection of this malady, by redesigning their buffer symbol in a unique manner. With the brand’s presence being extremely strong amongst a wide cross-section of the population in the country, the initiative will help create cognizance in the masses. #BreastBuffer kicked off with the completion of two years of the streaming platform.