Hina Khan shares Cannes prep video!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who was ruling the television screens as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The actress grabbed the headlines as she had a dashing debut. Recently, she shared a throwback video where she is seen getting ready for her appearances. All the happenings in the green room minutes before the real deal have been captured in the video.

Hina's first outfit was a shimmery grey gown with dramatic sleeves, and the second was a metallic strapless gown. She nailed both looks. Her friends and co-workers from the industry applauded the actress for her achievements and were supportive of her throughout the Cannes stint.

Subsequently, Hina met with the who's who of Bollywood and Hollywood at a party hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick. The actresses bonded and even partied together. Hina was all praises for Priyanka.

Hina captioned the video saying, 'Past couple of days have been an experience like no other. Here is the #BTS of my debut at the @festivaldecannes red carpet!'

Take a look.