Hina Khan shares unseen photos from her Cannes diaries

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces of small screen. The actress, who is known for TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made her debut at Cannes 2019.

She walked the red carpet at Cannes in the month of May, and it is her film, Lines, that took her to the Cannes. Now, it seems the actress hasn't gotten over the experience of her first outing. Reminiscing about the time she spent at the French Riviera, the actress shared a few unseen photos.

The photos are from her second appearance at the red carpet, when she wore an off-shoulder metallic gown. With a thigh-high slit and matching stilettos, she looks gorgeous in the pictures. Take a look:

On the acting front, Hina was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film.