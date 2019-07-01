From Hina Khan to Shivangi Joshi... TV celebrities whom we would like to see getting MARRIED!

MUMBAI: We love watching them on television!

Casting for television shows is done with great attention to ensure that people fall in love with the faces and accept them in their respective character roles, especially if they are paired opposite each other. And there are times when actors on the set gel so well that they become close friends, while others find a love interest while shooting for the show.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Romantic relationships are one of the pillars of television shows that keep viewers coming back week after week. We get invested in the dynamics between two characters, how they care for each other, and the emotions between them.

While there are many rumours and speculations on media portals, channels, and newspapers on them dating, here are a few couples we feel should get married.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Hina made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rocky was then the supervising producer of the show. The two fell in love on the sets. Rocky proposed to Hina on national television when she was a contestant in Bigg Boss 11. The couple often shares romantic posts of and for one another on social media, and we cannot see them getting hitched.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes

The audience loves Erica and Parth's sizzling on-screen chemistry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and reports state that they are smitten by each other in real life too. The way they complement each other on screen is breathtaking. From posing with each other on social media and having a blast with the extended cast on the sets of Kasautii to walking hand in hand at the Telly Awards, we can’t have enough of the reel pair, and they will certainly look beautiful as husband and wife too. What say?

Adnan Khan and Eisha Singh

Ishq Subhan Allah fame Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan are one of the most loved couples of television. They even share the same birthday. They look extremely good together on screen and share a great bond off screen as well. The two have often been linked together but have rubbished the reports.

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh

Rohan and Kanchi met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where they played cousins, Naksh and Gayatri. They started dating soon after and have been together ever since.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

Shivangi and Mohsin, who play Naira and Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, are dating each other in real life as well. The couple also fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We are sure the audience is going to be thrilled to see this adorable couple get hitched.