Hina Khan sings the title track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is slowly and steadily gaining immense popularity.

The current track of the show revolves around Prerna trying hard to get her hands on the paper that Komolika made her sign in an intoxicated state.

Prerna has undergone a major transformation in personality and is now seen in a sassy and bold avatar. She is no longer meek in front of Komolika, Mohini, and Nivedita.

The storyline has worked wonders among the audiences, so much so that the show has sky-rocketing TRPs and has become the number one show across all channels.

That’s huge. Hina Khan, who plays Komolika in the show, is ecstatic with the success. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and posted a video sharing her excitement on the show being number one. It is Hina’s fourth show to rock the TRP charts and become number one. In the video, she complied with the requests of fans by singing the title song of the show.

See the post.