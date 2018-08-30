Hina Khan to start shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay in October?

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced the return of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans have been excited and are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air. Ekta has managed to cast Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, and Hina Khan together for the pivotal roles of the show.

While Erica and Parth have started to shoot for the serial, according to some media reports, Hina will start shooting for the show in October. Hina will essay the role of Komolika, which was earlier played by Urvashi Dholakia. Since the character of Komolika will enter the show late, Hina will start shooting accordingly.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor commented on a selfie with Hina saying that she wishes to work with Hina in the near feature, thus leaving everyone confused. However, many reports suggest that she is almost confirmed for the role.

Supposedly, the actress will be the highest paid on the set. She will be paid almost Rs 2.25 lakh per episode.

The show will go air on 25 September.