The gorgeous actress Hina Khan, who was a favorite household name in the year 2009 for her role as Akshara in longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is back on television with Color's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Earlier seen as a bahu and now in a completely different avatar, Hina Khan seems to be still the most loved personality on television.

Her show Khatron Ke Khiladi which started a week ago has already got a good trp ratings and she is certainly very happy about it. The actress who is back on small screen after a good break, has known to have high popularity worldwide. She is thankful for the immense love her fans have bestowed on her and her new show.

Thanking her fans, the beautiful actress says, "I am extremely content with the amount of love and appreciation I am getting from all my fans around the world. Its a very good feeling when you are back after such a long time and inspite of the break my fans have continued supporting me like always. I am here because of them and for them. Our show has got a very nice opening week and I am thankful to each of my fans who have a share in this small success. I promise to keep entertaining them always."

Good luck Hina!