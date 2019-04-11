Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta end their friendship on an ugly note

Recently, Luv Tyagi said goodbye to close friend Hina Khan on his Instagram when he deleted her from his list. The reason is still not known, but we suppose that Hina and Priyank Sharma did something that hurt him and drove him to strike off, in fact, both names, as per a report in Spotboye.com. Now, Vikas Gupta seems to have said goodbye to Hina's friendship. Here too, Priyank seems to be involved, at least substantially if not fully.



Apparently, Vikas ignored Hina at a Box Cricket League (BCL) match in Film City (Goregaon).



One of the major reasons for this rift was the fight that took place between Vikas and Priayank at Hotel JW Marriott. Hina also seemed very disinterested in talking to Vikas.



