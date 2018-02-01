Home > Tv > Tv News
Hina Khan to walk for Kolkata-based label at LFW

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2018 03:23 PM

Mumbai, February 1, 2018: Actress and "Bigg Boss 11" runner up Hina Khan will make an appearance on the Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018 ramp as showstopper for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh.

"Fashionista and the new age style icon, 'Bigg Boss' finalist Hina Khan to walk the ramp for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow," read a statement issued on Thursday.

The show will be titled 'Showroom Edit'.

(Also Read: Hina Khan gets abused like anything, courtesy Pooh’s comeback)

A blend of creativity, instinct and reason, the label Osaa by Adarsh stands for sophisticated elegance, where subtle embroidery is paired with easy silhouettes and fabrics.

What do you think about Hina Khan?


Hina is likely to shine in an outfit that will be a melange of rich embroideries, appliques, impeccable weaving and a rich colour.

The multi-starrer show is also likely to feature Swara Bhasker, Nimrat Kaur and Sagarika Ghatge.

 

