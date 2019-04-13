Hina Khan wished Luv Tyagi on his birthday

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. It saw some becoming good friends and some turning foes.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Season 11, the three contestants who have made headlines are Hina Khan, Priyanka Sharma and Luv Tyagi. During the show, their equation had grabbed many eyeballs. The trio remained in touch even after the show ended. However, with time, things changed. Hina and Priyank managed to remain friends, but things changed for Luv since he doesn’t even stay in Mumbai. There were even reports how Hina and Luv’s friendship was not like before.

But yesterday, on the occasion of Luv’s birthday, Hina took to her social media handle and wished him by sharing pictures and a note.

The actress, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is set to make her Bollywood debut, wrote, “Happy happy birthday dear luv @luvtyag6i Best wishes for your new music album.. May you shine Sending you tons of love and Positivity.”

Take a look below:

Considering past stories, Hina’s adorable post did shock some. Speaking to India Forums, Luv, who will be releasing his music album, Aankhein, soon, said that the photos remind him of the good old days but also added that fortunately or unfortunately, nothing is permanent.

