Everybody is raving about Bigg Boss 11. After a much hyped and unique press launch in a cooperative housing society of a Mumbai suburb, finally the contestants are now getting into the much dreaded glass-walled house.

The Endemol reality series will air from tonight. The much loved show and its most loved host Salman Khan will entertain the viewers before the show starts airing.

However, we already have an interesting tale to tell our readers about one of the most talked about contestants in the show, Hina Khan.

Apparently, it happened yesterday when the contestants shot for their entry to the BB mansion. During the afternoon, there was a little ruckus that centred around the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starlet.

Happened so, the lady, brought some food for consumption which became cold. The actress who was starving, thought of heating it up so that she could serve herself a savoury lunch before the entry sequence could be shot. But she couldn't find a gas stove or any other heater, that could have enabled her to warm up the food. Exasperated, she turned to the crew members of the show and ordered for a microwave oven in her vanity so that, she could do what she wanted to do (in this case, heat up her lunch).

However, she was given a good retort right at her face by the crew members. They refused to comply with her demands outright and said, "this is the Bigg Boss house and your demands will not be taken into consideration." This left the actress vexed who started murmuring and cursing the rules of the Bigg Boss house already!

TellyChakkar.com thinks, these are petty issues and they should be dealt with some sensibility instead of hurling all your pent up displeasure at it because then, it becomes the talk of the town especially when you have achieved a name and position for yourself. Hina, you just need to cut down on your irritation, calm down a little bit because we know it for sure that this is just the beginning and if the inception is this, wonder what the conclusion will be like!

For the audiences, make sure you book your seats in front of the television, tune into the Colors Channel tonight at 9 PM to catch all the glitz, glamour, confusion and drama of the all new Bigg Boss season 11.



