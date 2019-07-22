Hina Khan's director Rahat Kazmi REVEALS THIS about her

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. She is known for earning appreciations for her performances in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



The pretty lady, who is also an active social media user, has always been an actress who values her craft and while she is loved by her fans for what she does and has a number of people who root for her, looks like even she can cause trouble to her directors, but in a not so typical manner. Hina shared a video from during her visit to Cannes 2019 where she got talking at the Indian Pavillion, and along with it, she also shared a heartfelt note, something that was indeed emotional.



Her caption read, "Camera is a very intelligent receiver, in every medium it has different expectations. So an intelligent actor should reciprocate it with ease. My directors are the representatives of each medium I work in and I would trouble them like this forevermore. I am however a different kind of troubling actor. Thank you @rahatkazmi for your kind words. Appreciation Means a lot to an actor. @muzzudesai Kya aap kuch kehna chaahenge Did I trouble you too."



Hina was last seen in Kasauti Zindagii Kay, and now, she is all set to be seen as Nazia in the film, Lines. She is geared up for her next project.