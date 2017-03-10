Hina Khan's 'full swag performance' on TV show 'Waaris'

She left many unhappy when she announced her departure from popular soap opera "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". However, actress Hina Khan will be making a comeback on the small screen with "Waaris" where she will be seen giving a "full swag performance" on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

"I feel privileged and honoured to be part of 'Waaris' special episode -- ‘Holi Mahotsav… Rishto Ke Rang'. Holi is one of my favourite festivals and I am extremely excited and elated to perform during the festival of colours and joy," Hina said in a statement.

"I will be seen entertaining my fans in a completely different avatar in a full swag performance, something that I have never done before on TV. I am thankful for all the love I have received so far and I am very sure that my fans will enjoy my performance in ‘Waaris'," she added.

"Waaris" is aired on &TV.