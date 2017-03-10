Hot Downloads

Hina Khan's 'full swag performance' on TV show 'Waaris'

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 11:38 AM

She left many unhappy when she announced her departure from popular soap opera "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". However, actress Hina Khan will be making a comeback on the small screen with "Waaris" where she will be seen giving a "full swag performance" on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

"I feel privileged and honoured to be part of 'Waaris' special episode -- ‘Holi Mahotsav… Rishto Ke Rang'. Holi is one of my favourite festivals and I am extremely excited and elated to perform during the festival of colours and joy," Hina said in a statement.

"I will be seen entertaining my fans in a completely different avatar in a full swag performance, something that I have never done before on TV. I am thankful for all the love I have received so far and I am very sure that my fans will enjoy my performance in ‘Waaris'," she added.

"Waaris" is aired on &TV.

Tags > Hina Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Waaris, favourite, &TV,

