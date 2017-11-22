The Glass walled mansion is turning out to be a den of fights and all sorts of bickering! The changes in the equations amongst the inmates are so rampant that no one can be relied upon.

Fortunately or unfortunately this kind of negativity is making sure that the audiences are glued onto their TV screens. The TRPs of the reality TV show is soaring and there’s no stopping it! Be it word of mouth or just religious viewing of the notorious reality series, almost every member at this point in time in the Bigg Boss house has a fan following of their own!

TellyChakkar has been bringing to you scoops galore from the glass walled mansion! And now here’s another. All of this happened uring the Captaincy task where Bandgi and Sapna are playing judges who are presiding over the divorce of Arshi and Hiten who have been paired as husband and wife by Bigg Boss himself!

Now comes the interesting part! The Bigg boss mansion is divided into factions as we all know already! While Sapna favours Hina, Priyank and Luv, Bandgi favours the rest. While one of the judging sessions in the Bigg Boss court, Bandgi and Sapna will have a huge fight. We have already reported about this in a previous article today. When Puneesh intervenes, things steadily escalate when Sapna takes it up upon herself and begins a massive war of words with him. That is when Hina puts her two pice bit in as always and tries to snub Puneesh for talking to Sapna in a derogatory manner. Gradually the entire house gets into the matter and within a few seconds the shouts and shrieks of the housemates reach a crescendo!

To put fuel into the fire, Vikas tries to dissuade Hina from raising her voice and in his bid to do so, he ends up tugging Hina and pulling her to him. Hina gets enraged by Vikas’ moves and lashes out at him for having touched her. She tells him point blank that she does not appreciate him touching her. She harks back to the day sunny came into the hjouse and tells him – “On that day as well you had put chocolate all over my face and then you licked off the chocolate from your fingers. I was really offended by that! You shouldn’t have done that.”

Later, when things placate a little bit, Hina will be discussing about Vikas’ actions in the presence of Luv and Priyank! She will be seen telling them that what Vikas did was abhorring and that he can stoop to any level! Akash who also will be present there during this discussion will then make it a point to relate it to Vikas. Needless to say it will get him flared up like anything!

Seems this concatenation of arguments, bickering and fights will be never ending in this season Bigg Boss! TellyChakkar feels as long as it gets the cash registers ringing, bring it on!