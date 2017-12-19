Hina punches Vikas during the luxury budget task

There have been so many issues inside the Colors' Bigg Boss mansion, people have talked bad behind the back, there have been backstabbing and politics. And one thing that has always been there underlining everything that has been happening in between the team members is competition. The competition to be a part of the show no matter what.



We have already seen how each and every member is giving his/her best to win the show. But today we will see how the task will turn ugly due to Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan‘s physical fight.



This week for the luxury budget task, the BB house has been converted into a poultry farm. A hen, after certain intervals of time, will lay golden eggs which will have a contestant’s image on it. For succeeding in the task, the house members need to throw at least four eggs into the pool. Also, whoever’s egg is thrown, will lose the contendership for this week’s captaincy task.



For the same, today we will see everyone trying to protect the eggs of the contestants of their choice. While Vikas will try to protect Arshi Khan’s egg, Hina will try her best to throw it away. And while doing so, they will indulge into an actual physical fight. In the sneak peek shared by the makers of the show, we can even hear Vikas saying that the TV actress is punching people!



While both of them tug the egg hard, it even breaks.

However, Hina Khan is the only contestant who is safe from the evictions this week. all the other contestants have been nominated. so who do you think will be evicted from the house this weekend?



Leave your comments below and for all such gossips and news from the Tellydom please keep a tab on TellyChakkar



Take a look at the video here:

The captaincy race has begun! Who will win the BB Poultry Farm task to become the new captain of the house? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/n7ADJYWf1H — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 19, 2017