Hina yells badly at Hiten, calls him 'a spineless man'!

Hina Khan is hogging all the limelight in the Colors' flagship reality show Bigg Boss 11 and for all the wrong reasons. She has received a lot of backlash left right and centre by the public and some of the TV celebs as well. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that almost the entire TV fraternity turned against Hina Khan.

Housemates have been introduced to the new captaincy task ‘BB Day Care’ in Bigg Boss 11 house. As we saw in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, the fun task slowly turned intense. The housemates came up with their own strategies to become the new captain of the house. Everyone started playing mind games. they all know it for a fatc that if they end uop getting the immunity by performing exceptionally well, it might turn up to be very handy.

Hina Khan and Arshi Khan express their wish to become the captain of the house after Vikas Gupta. While Vikas Gupta has Arshi’s captaincy power, Hiten has Hina Khan’s captaincy. However, Hina Khan got discarded from the captaincy task, courtesy Vikas Gupta.

Vikas Gupta planned a strategy to remove Hina from the race. As soon as the buzzer rang, all the housemates started running with their pram to the parking lot. Vikas Gupta blocked Hiten Tejwani’s way, thus, ousting Hina Khan from the race. Hiten Tejwani follows Vikas’s game plan and this leaves Hina annoyed to the core.

In tonight’s episode, the viewers will get to see Hina shouting at the top of her voice after Hiten and Vikas played mind games against her. She also calls Hiten, ‘a spineless man’. The TV actress also said that how Hiten’s wife was right to say, ‘be a leader and not a follower.’

However, Hiten maintained his calm and justified how it is a part of the game. He did not react much to Hina Khan’s anger. That shows Hiten is truly a gentleman and on the contrary Hina is failing to realise that her standards are really going from bad to worse.

Take a look at the video: