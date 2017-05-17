Hina's father's loving gesture is giving us #fathergoals

Telly town’s most talented and beautiful actress Hina Khan is all psyched up about leaving for Spain where the eight season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors and Endemol) will be conducted.

Amidst all the preparations for the upcoming challenges she will face, she received the best reminder-cum-helping hand from her father.

Hina was so overwhelmed and grateful that she posted a picture on Instagram.

Take a look:

For the First time In my life I will b out for sucha long time #khatronkekhiladi8 and realised a fathers love and care is priceless A father Dosent tell u how much he loves u.. he shows it to you.. this is why daughters love thr fathers more. nothing makes me feel more stronger than knowing that I have a dad who's got my back this unconditional love is priceless daddy. I will always remember the things u hv taught me.. I am not just ur little princess daddy.. I am ur tough,capable and strong little girlcheers to #paininspain A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 17, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

The list contains the names of all kinds of health symptoms and the medicines and dosages required to recover from it.

Awww...so cute, isn’t it?

The most special thing is at the bottom of the list, her father has dotingly written: “Hope you won’t need any of the above and come out victorious – All the best – Love you (sic)”

Isn’t this awwdorable!?

We wish Hina Khan all the good luck in the world for Khatron Ke Khiladi!