Hina's father's loving gesture is giving us #fathergoals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 May 2017 06:48 PM

Telly town’s most talented and beautiful actress Hina Khan is all psyched up about leaving for Spain where the eight season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors and Endemol) will be conducted.

Amidst all the preparations for the upcoming challenges she will face, she received the best reminder-cum-helping hand from her father.
Hina was so overwhelmed and grateful that she posted a picture on Instagram.

Take a look:

The list contains the names of all kinds of health symptoms and the medicines and dosages required to recover from it.

Awww...so cute, isn’t it?

The  most special thing is at the bottom of the list, her father has dotingly written: “Hope you won’t need any of the above and come out victorious – All the best – Love you (sic)”

Isn’t this awwdorable!?

We wish Hina Khan all the good luck in the world for Khatron Ke Khiladi!

