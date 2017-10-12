It is said that there can only be one captain at the helm of the ship; a thought that holds true in the Bigg Boss house as well. In the penultimate search for the first captain of this journey, two members from Team Arshi are to be nominated for the final task. These team members are the ones who have outperformed the rest in the Royal tasks from previous days.

Shouldering the responsibility of conveying this to her fellow inmates, Hina misunderstands Bigg Boss’ direction. This proves to be costly for Hina, as she is then accused of disrupting Bigg Boss’ message on purpose. What ensues is a fight between her and Vikas, where Vikas ends up calling her a hypocrite. In a moment of extreme emotion, Hina then conveys that she will lose the task on purpose as she cannot live with the guilt of cheating anyone.

Decisions are made and the 2 candidates who are set to battle it out for captaincy are Hina and Puneesh. But things aren’t always so simple in the Bigg Boss House. Bringing alive the element of Padosis yet again, the 4 are given another special power – replace one of the two candidates with someone else from Team Arshi or the Padosi clan.

The final blow comes in when the padosis announce that they would elect Vikas to stand against Puneesh in the final lap of the captaincy task; eliminating Hina from the roster. Vikas and Puneesh, both headstrong and determined, are now in the running to become the first captain of Bigg Boss 11.

Who wins the final task to be the captain?