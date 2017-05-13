Hindi versions of Rabindra Sangeet in Akash Aath's Robi Mash

Music is something that makes people happy!

So, gear up to read a happy news related to music.

Well, the forthcoming episode of Akash Aath's Robi Mash is going to be a special one where the singers will be seen performing Hindi versions of Rabindra Sangeet.

Wow! Sounds interesting! Isn’t it?

The singers to croon in the particular episode include Iman, Kinjal, Sourav, Trisha, Sispiya, Amit, Brishtilekha, Aritro, Trisha and Dipanwita to name a few.

Anchored by Badsha Maitra and Mounita Chattapadhyay, it will be aired on 13 May at 9.30 pm.

