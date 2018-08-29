Hindu–Muslim riots to bring Aditya–Zoya closer in Bepannaah

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular daily soap Bepannaah is soon going to introduce a rather brave and interesting track.

In upcoming episodes, Zoya (Jennifer Winget) happens to go to a curfew-imposed area where communal riots are taking place. She comes across a group of Muslims displaying violent behavior and sees a Hindu child trapped.

Zoya bravely tries to face the mob and protect the child. They tell her that since she is a Muslim, she should stay away from this.

However, Zoya is determined to ensure the child’s safety.

Meanwhile, Aditya comes there to protect Zoya. He feels proud of the fact that Zoya is courageous enough to take such a huge step.

Isn’t this an exciting track?

Do you think this will bring the duo closer? Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates.