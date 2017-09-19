Time to smile as we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada!

According to our source, in the coming days, according to Girish’s (Sanjib Sarkar) wish, Thakur (Suman Kundu) will pay for the tickets and go to enjoy Girish’s much discussed and famous play – ‘Chaitanyalila’. The play will mesmerize him. He will be surprised to know that the person playing the central character Nimai is a young girl, Binodini (Swarnokamal).

An impressed Thakur will then shower his blessings on Binodini and other artists knowing well that all of them are professional prostitutes. Girish will be moved by Thakur's gesture. However, he still will be in a dilemma that whether he should surrender to Thakur or not?

Next, Naren will ask Thakur to find out the photograph of the latter which he had captured some time before with the help of Abinash Chandra Da while Thakur was in ‘bhavsamadhi’.

Naren would want to freeze Thakur in a frame for Sarada (Arpita Mondol). However, Thakur would predict that this attempt of Naren will be immortalized as this picture will be worshipped everywhere in future.

Now guess what? Well, a moment’s carelessness will make the edge of the negative break a bit.

But readers, do not fret as Abinash Chandra Da will cut the edge in the shape of half moon and create the eternal piece of art which is worshipped till date.

Gear up to watch this historical moment in the coming episode and stay hooked to TellyChakkar.com for more updates.