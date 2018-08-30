Hiten–Gauri’s throwback video, Karanvir accuses Gurmeet, Drashti–Aditi– Shakti's fun video and other Telly updates

MUMBAI: Here is the next bunch of Telly updates for you. So, read and check what your favourite television stars are up to.

Timing changes in these Sony TV shows

Sony TV is all set to launch one of their flagship game shows Kaun Banega Crorepati, and with it will come a few programming changes for two of the channel's already existing shows. The series Dil Hi To Hai and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will undergo a change in their airing duration. The shows, which are currently airing at 10 pm and 10.30pm respectively, from Monday to Friday, will now air from Monday to Thursday instead.

Anita Hassanandani keeps half a Teej fast for Rohit Reddy

It was Teej yesterday and as per the customs, every married woman fasts for her husband's long and healthy life. But due to the hectic shooting schedule, Anita Hassanandani kept fast for half day and even sent a message to her husband Rohit Reddy that she will make it up the next time.

Inaamulhaq in Harry Nath’s web-series, Screwed Up

Inaamulhaq is presently shooting for the Applause Entertainment series, Hasmukh. We now have information about Inaamulhaq that he has shot for the upcoming web-series, Screwed Up, a thriller which is presently in its post-production phase. The series produced by Harry Nath’s New York based firm, Clever Hat Photoplay, was mostly shot in Goa is what we hear. As per sources, Inaamulhaq will play the role of a cop in the thriller. He will have a very prominent role to play.

Krushna Abhishek wants to apologize to his uncle Govinda

Ace comedian Krushna Abhishek recently had a dirty spat with his uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita. While talking to a leading media portal, Krushna said that he regrets for whatever has happened, and he will someday go to his uncle’s house and ask for forgives. He further states that Govinda’s wife did take care of him like their own child and he is very grateful for that, he says that someday they will forgive him.

Avika Gor likes this about Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta and Avika Gor were together on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi which was shot recently in Argentina. A few days ago, when Avika was asked by a fan what was her bond with Vikas like she said that she likes his madness. It seems Vikas and Avika have had a great bond on the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Hiten’s throwback video

Hiten Tejwani has shared a throwback video from the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where he is seen dancing with his wife Gauri Pradhan who was his co-star in the serial. He captioned the video saying that one should find someone who looks at you like the way Karan looks at Nandini.

Juhi Parmar’s throwback photo from her modelling days

Television actress Juhi Parmar has shared a throwback photo from her modelling days in which she is seen winning the contest Miss Rajasthan 1999. The actress has also mentioned that the stage was always her calling. She has also captioned the photo saying that she will not be returning to ramp but the photo brings back a lot of memory.

Karanvir Bohra accuses Gurmeet Sitaram Choudhary of not being a good friend

Karanvir Bohra recently shared a video wherein he is seen with Gurmeet Sitaram Choudhary and accusing him of not being a good friend, as he didn’t wish the actor on his birthday. He tells Gurmeet that this happens when one does two-three movies and then changes. But everything was in good fun and you can see the bond of friendship between them.

Karan, Jay and Rohit’s masti time

Recently, Jay Soni shared a video where you can see the three - Karan, Jay and Rohit - chilling and having fun in a pool and Karan is seen having a lovely time in the pool. The three are giving some high friendship goals.

Shakti, Drishti and Aditi’s fun time on the set of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

The show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka is doing pretty well among the audiences. The actors of the show share a great bond off set also. Shakti, who plays the lead in the serial, has shared a video in which she, Drishti and Aditi are seen having a good fun time off screen.

Indian Idol 10 contestants celebrate Janmashtami in ISKCON

Janmashtami festival that marks the birth anniversary of deity Lord Krishna is around the corner and celebrations have already begun for Indian Idol 10 contestants. Before the much awaited Janmashtami festival, the Top 12 contestants of Indian Idol 10 visited the iconic ISKCON Chowpatty (Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Mandir) of Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Krishna. As the temple authorities are gearing up for the auspicious day, the contestants made garlands for the ‘Maha Abhisek’ of Krishna. Furthermore, the contestants also sang devotional songs during the ‘Maha Arti’ which brought a smile to everyone’s face present in the temple.

Salman Ali, Kunal Pandit and Nitin Kumar played dholak whereas Soumya Chakrabortty impressed everyone with his expertise on harmonium. All of them sang beautiful songs of Kanha with great ecstasy and prayed for a successful future. Nitin Kumar, who is a Krishna bhakt was so engrossed while singing the prayers of Kanha that he went into a trance like state and started dancing.

Indian Idol 10 contestant Nitin Kumar says, “It was a delightful and divine experience to seek blessings from Krishna ji before Janmashtami. All of us were excited to sing in the glorious ISKCON (Sri Sri Radha Gopinath Mandir). We don’t know for how long we were singing. We simply didn’t want to stop. Devotees who came there were also happy with our singing and joined us in the celebrations.”

Zebby Singh gets injured while shooting for show

Actor Zebby Singh got his knees bruised while shooting for the show Papa By Chance.

While shooting for a sequence on Wednesday, he slipped off the staircase and injured himself. The shoot came to a halt as he was rushed for immediate medical help.

"We were shooting for a sequence around the stairs and accidentally I slipped and fell off the stairs. I didn't know the impact was so bad until my doctor told me I need to be on complete bed rest. My knees are bruised and I'm not allowed to do any kind of physical movement," Zebby said in a statement.

"It was very sweet of the team to allow me complete rest as I am in no condition to move. Thankfully, it's nothing major and I will continue to shoot because I don't want work to stop," he added.

Shubhangi, Farnaz define 'perfect' husband

Actresses Shubhangi Atre and Farnaz Shetty share what are the several traits that make a man the perfect husband.

Shubhangi Atre, popular as Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, said in a statement, "I believe in today's time, the most important quality in a man is his belief in equality and the ability to treat his wife with the same respect. Dominance and superiority were traits that men proudly carried once upon a time, but in this new age, it's not something that women like or appreciate.

"In a marriage, a husband is a companion and I believe it's necessary for a companion to be his wife's best friend and support her through all her victories and failures."

Siddhivinayak actress Farnaz Shetty said the most important thing that a woman should look for in her life partner is how he loves and accepts his woman just the way she is.

Bitti Business Wali actress Prakruti Mishra considers the idea of having a ‘Perfect Pati' a myth.

"We all have our own imperfections, but the one that you choose to love and live with the rest of your life, should love you back with the same fervor," she said.

&TV's upcoming fiction offering, Perfect Pati, will bring forth a new outlook to a woman's decision of choosing her life companion.

Sanaya found it 'really easy' working with Vikram Bhatt

Actress Sanaya Irani says working with her Zindabaad co-star Vikram Bhatt, also a filmmaker, was really easy.

Vikram plays her senior in the new web series Zindabaad, jointly produced by VB on the web and Jio cinema.

"It was really easy working with him. He just let Sidhant Sachdev do all the directing. It's not like Vikram got into the direction part. He was just doing his bit. I was doing my bit. Once in a while after the cut, I would ask him 'Is it okay Vikram?' He would say 'Yeah'. We were just being good actors," Sanaya said.

The audience will get to see her in a different avatar. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? actress plays a RAW agent in the political-action thriller.

"Every actor wants to do something different. I was really excited as it was something that I had never done before. That was a big reason for me to say yes. When I heard the whole story... it is the kind of story where you don't know what will happen next. So, I found that very interesting.

"It's a perfect binge-watch kind of a show," said Sanaya.

So, what was the preparation like?

"There wasn't much of training. In the show, I am a RAW agent but I am not a field agent. It's not like I had to do hardcore action. The show has a lot of action in it. I had three or four action sequences. I had never held a gun before," she said.

This is her first web series. She has one more lined up though she is yet to start shooting for it.

"I have only shot the promo of Vodka Shots. I haven't shot for a single episode," she said.

She thinks the digital platform is great for actors.

"I like the fact that you get to do something for a month, then you get to move on and do something else. You are not tied down to something. You get to do different characters and something new every time. It is a learning experience.

"As an actor, I am really greedy. I always want to do something new and different. There is nothing better than the digital platform for that. I don't think any actor would be unhappy doing digital work," she shared.

