This week’s nomination task is making everyone sweat and how! Luv Tyagi had to get a ‘zero’ henna tattoo on his forehead in order to save Hina Khan. Priyank Sharma had to shave off his head in order to save Hiten Tejwani and Benafsha Soonawalla gave the ultimate test of friendship by getting nominated for two weeks straight to save Priyank Sharma. And of course, Hiten Tejwani had to shred his family photograph to save Akash Dadlani.

And now, there is a huge squabble between Akash Dadlani and Hiten Tejwani started when Akash stated that Hiten is talking behind their backs, however in reality he always pretends to enjoy the conversations. The conversation that Akash is hinting on is the one where he claimed that the entire Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta fight is a sham, to which Hiten jokingly agreed.

After being accused of back talking, Hiten in turn retaliated and said yes, he is pretending to save him (Akash Dadlani) that is why he shredded his family photo in the nominations task. After hearing this Akash replied that it is their friendship to which Hiten exclaimed that he should not talk about him.

Akash further instigated Hiten by dragging Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan into the argument. When Arshi and Shilpa tried to pass off the argument as a joke, Hiten lost his calm on them too.

Arshi Khan loves flirting with Hiten Tejwani and by now it is a well known fact. And so do people know that Hiten is clearly uncomfortable by the same. Arshi in the previous episodes was seen talking to Akash Dalani and Puneesh Sharma stating what she feels for Hiten Tejwani is ‘lust’ and not attraction.

This is the first time since the show has started that Hiten Tejwani has lost his calm on the show. Clearly, this weeks’ nomination task is out to test friendships on Bigg Boss 11.

Take a look!