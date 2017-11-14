Hiten FINALLY loses temper, Vikas sacrifices BIG; saves Shilpa

In a surprising turn of events, the gharvale have shown immense love and affection for each other in the first day of the nomination task. The question here is if they will continue with the same camaraderie on the second day as well! Let’s admit it, sacrificing something special to save someone from nomination can be quite daunting.

Hiten Tejwani, the most respected and sorted contestant in the Bigg Boss house finally raises his voice in the house. As we all know Hiten is a family oriented man, Akash Dadlani not appreciating the fact that Hiten shred his family picture to save him for nominations has immensely upset him. Hiten gets into an argument with Akash where he tells him to be careful before passing any comments on him. Later, he also warns Shilpa and Arshi to not cross their line and stay within their limits.

Coming back to the nomination task, Shilpa Shinde is back in the tower and her arch nemesis Vikas Gupta has the power to save her from nomination this week. The ask is simple – he has to destroy his favorite ‘Lost Boys’ jacket. To the uninitiated, Lost Boys is the Production House started by Vikas and the jacket is a symbol of his success in the industry. In a move that turns heads, Vikas willingly sacrifices his jacket to save Shilpa and the two have a heart-to-heart conversation finally burying the hatchet! What’s more - Vikas also asks Shilpa to promise him that she will work with him on a project once their journey in Bigg Boss comes to an end. Will Shilpa readily sort her differences with Vikas and promise to work with him after BIGG BOSS?

From enemies to lovers, the house has seen all kinds of relationships blooming. Puneesh and Bandagi, the love-birds in the house are constantly there for each other and go to lengths to protect the other from nomination. Bandagi who is fond of fashion, has to sacrifice all her clothes and make up to keep Puneesh safe in the house. Puneesh on the other hand begs Akash Dadlani to shave his head to save Bandagi from getting nominated for eviction.