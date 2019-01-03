Hiten to play ACP in digital web show, Surbhi mocks Air India for delayed flight, Shivangi was hospitalized, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: The weekend is nearing and here we bring you all the new and fresh happenings from the world of television.

Sonam Arora to portray tomboy in ‘Gandii Baat 2'

Actress Sonam Arora will be seen playing a tomboy in an episode of web series Gandii Baat 2. She says while the role was challenging, it was the bold content of the show which attracted her.

ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat 2 will begin streaming on 7 January.

Sonam loved the entire process -- right from her look test to dubbing -- for the character that she plays.

"Roop, the character that I play, is a complete tomboy. Right from the way she dresses, talks, her body language. This role for me was a challenging one as I played someone totally different to my true personality," she said in a statement.

"Till my look test for Roop, I simply didn't know the intricacies of the part that I was playing. What excited me was knowing the type of bold and erotic content that a show like Gandii Baat was famous for. All I can say is that Roop is just like her name, one with many sides to her. Season 1 was a colossal hit and I hope season 2 touches new heights," added Sonam, who was also seen in the film Satyamev Jayate.

Hiten to play ACP in digital web show

Actor Hiten Tejwani, popular for his work in TV shows like Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, will be seen as an ACP in a murder mystery web show titled The Investigation.

The Investigation will explore the journey of a Mumbai Crime Branch officer, with Leena Jumani playing Hiten's wife.

"The show exposes a murder mystery and revolves around my role. The several twists and turns in the plot interested me to be a part of the crime thriller and it was a different and enjoyable experience shooting for this short-format content," Hiten said in a statement.

"I am sure audiences will be glued to the show and will enjoy watching it as much as we did filming it," he added.

Eros Now Quickie will present the short-form series, which will premiere on Eros Now on Sunday.

"With the Quickie offering, we are creating high quality short form programming that engages and enhances viewer experience. The Investigation is a series with a riveting narrative that promises to capture audiences on the go," said Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group.

( SOURCE : IANS)

‘Ishqbaaaz' actress Surbhi Chandna mocks AI for delayed flight

Actress Surbhi Chandna has been enthralling the viewers with her charm and acting chops; she played Annika, a bubbly and outspoken girl in Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi has been vacationing in London and she is not so happy with Air India's service. The actress took to Instagram and mocked Air India for delayed flights. She shared a slow motion video of her wherein she can be seen walking, clad in a stylish pencil skirt and crop top in black and white checks. Check out the post here:

Shivangi Joshi was hospitalized

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was hospitalized. She was diagnosed with Typhoid which lead to the deterioration of her health, and owing to this, the actress had to be hospitalized. Now Shivangi has resumed shoot as she believes the show must go on as the entire story of the soap is focusing on Shivangi.

Jannat and Ashnoor set BFF goals

Tu Aashiqui fame Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Patiala Babes fame Ashnoor Kaur were probably two of the most famous child actors of Indian television. Time and again, the teen squad of television including Jannat, Ashnoor, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam are giving us friendship goals with their adorable and killer posts. Recently, in the ask me anything feature on Instagram, Ashnoor was asked to share an old picture of them, and Jannat also had a quick response to the post.

( In photos)

Teejay Sidhu parts ways with 'Bigg Boss’ on a good note

The hullabaloo surrounding Bigg Boss 12 finally ended last Sunday with Dipika Kakar Ibrahim being crowned as the winner of the season. Actor Karanvir Bohra truly had a journey of his own to embark upon. While his stint was totally about his struggles and the way he portrayed himself to be, one cannot forget how Karanvir's wife, Teejay Sidhu, was of great support to him. She stood by him and supported like rock solid. Now that the Bigg Boss 12 chapter is over, as a sort of parting message, Teejay parted on a positive note and wished happy new year to all the fans who stood by Karanvir unconditionally.

Hi everybody!!! Wish you the happiest new year ahead! Thank u for all the love.. for KV & for me. I am grateful for the space u guys gave me in your hearts. I love u all so much! This year I wish bigger.. better things for all of you!! Big hug my sunshines!!!!! — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) January 1, 2019

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress is holidaying in Dubai

Ye Hai Mohabbatein is one of the popular and longest running television shows. Aditi Bhatia who essays the role of Ruhi in the serial is holidaying in Dubai. She has been constantly sharing pictures from her trip and we can understand the fun and the gala time she is having. From her desert safari to the New Year party, the actress is enjoying every bit to the fullest.

Gulshan Tushir joins the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

The upcoming &TV show, Main Bhi Ardhangini, promises to narrate the journey of a man who is held high by the love of his dead wife and present wife. We hear that Shashank Mishra has bagged a prime role in the show, and joining him will be Gulshan Tushir, who will be playing a very interesting role.

Timeliners’ ‘The Aam Aadmi Family Season 3’ to see ‘Swag Wali Dadi’s demise

Timeliners’ extremely popular web-series, The Aam Aadmi Family, will soon be back with its Season 3. After receiving a whopping viewership for its earlier seasons, the team will start shoot for Season 3 very soon. However, the season will also have viewers shedding tears, with the extremely loved ‘Swag Wali Dadi’ bidding adieu to viewers. The new season will see actress Kamlesh Gill, who essayed the role of Dadi so emphatically, exiting the project.

Bollywood actor Shirish Sharma in Vikram Bhatt’s series, Faceless

Bollywood actor Shirish Sharma, who has featured in movies like No One Killed Jessica, Desires of the Heart etc, will be a part of Vikram Bhatt’s next web-series, Faceless. Popular actors Sid Makkar and Purvi Mundada are playing the lead roles in the Loneranger Productions’ series, which will be directed by Satish Shukla. Shrish will have a pivotal role in it.