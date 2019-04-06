Hiten Tejwani on being part of BCL: I want to lift the cup and win this time!

MUMBAI: Be it hurt arms, legs or shoulders, nothing will now deter actor Hiten Tejwani from winning this year’s BCL.

1. Since how many years you are playing BCL?

I have been playing in BCL for the last 3 years. I have been enjoying BCL thoroughly.

2. Which position you will play -allrounder? Bowler, Batsman?

I am an all-rounder but I ideally open. So let’s see what’s happening now as the team is getting formed. I will be playing for the Goa Killer.

3. Do you watch cricket matches as well?

Yes, I do watch cricket matches whenever I get time. Otherwise, I follow it on all the social media platforms wherever I get the scores from.

4. Which is your favourite Test matches, One day or T20 matches?

T20 is a better format but the best batsman, capability, performer, all rounder comes in test matches. But test matches are a little boring. T20 is a quicker format so it's my favourite of course.

5. This year Cricket World Cup is also coming what are the chances of India this time?

India has got a good line up, it has got a good team, very strong team. I am sure they are going to lift the cup this time, so all the best to team India.

6. How you are preparing for BCL?

The format is different so we have to practice. We are practicing and coming back with sour leg, sour arm and of course shoulders also hurt a lot as you have to play with more force.

7. BCL is a perfect combination of glamour and entertainment what is your take on that.

Yes everything is there, it’s a perfect blend of glamour and entertainment. Since all the actors are playing cricket so the glamour and entertainment has to be there. We will definitely try to up the game also and the glamour or entertainment quotient also.

8. BCL is famous for controversies. What is your take on that?

Yes, that is there. Controversies do happen but that is part of BCL. I think sometimes you have to go with the flow so you can't help it.

9. Youth loved BCL last year on MTV. The youth audiences loved it. Comment.

The youth love this format because they want to see their favourite stars performing.

10. What are your expectations from BCL this year?

I am playing from Goa Killer so lets see… I want to lift the cup and win this time. Let’s hope for the best.