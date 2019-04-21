News

Hiten Tejwani misses his Kutumb days; shares a ROMANTIC throwback video from the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2019 11:07 AM
MUMBAI: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Their love story inspires many, and they set major couple goals for their fans.      

They were co-stars in Kutumb, and fell in love on the sets of the show. They tied the knot in 2004, and are blessed with twins - son Nevaan and daughter Katya. 

Now, it seems Hiten is missing his Kutumb days. The show saw him as Pratham.   

On Thursday, he took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback video from the show wherein the duo can be seen enacting a romantic scene. 

His caption read, "When #Pratham comes to surprise #Gauri and picks her up but denies it, she knows that he does everything because of the unbound love he has for her #Kutumb."  

Take a look at his video below:
 

Do you too miss Kutumb? 
Tags > Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Couple Goals, Kutumb, Pratham, Instagram, Gauri, throwback video,

