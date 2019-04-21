Hiten Tejwani misses his Kutumb days; shares a ROMANTIC throwback video from the show

MUMBAI: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Their love story inspires many, and they set major couple goals for their fans.



They were co-stars in Kutumb, and fell in love on the sets of the show. They tied the knot in 2004, and are blessed with twins - son Nevaan and daughter Katya.



Now, it seems Hiten is missing his Kutumb days. The show saw him as Pratham.



On Thursday, he took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback video from the show wherein the duo can be seen enacting a romantic scene.



His caption read, "When #Pratham comes to surprise #Gauri and picks her up but denies it, she knows that he does everything because of the unbound love he has for her #Kutumb."



Take a look at his video below:

Do you too miss Kutumb?