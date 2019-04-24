News

Hiten Tejwani’s message for wife Gauri is filled with love

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 08:04 PM

MUMBAI: Hiten and Gauri are one of the iconic pairs of television. The two worked on the serial Kutumb and were loved by the audience. Hiten and Gauri won a lot of awards for the best jodi also.

But the nicest thing about this couple is that they have been married for over 15 years, and the the love and care between them is the same. Hiten keeps sharing posts and showers love on his wife.

Recently, he shared an adorable photo of the two and said that Gauri is the source of his joy and that he can never be sad when she is around him. He thanked her for always being there and being a pillar of strength.

Well, we hope to see the couple soon on television together.

Check out the post here.

