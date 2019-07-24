Hiten Tejwani’s message for wife Gauri Pradhan is all about love

MUMBAI: Hiten and Gauri are one of the most loved television couples. The duo used to rule the television screens in the early 2000s with their awesome chemistry and commendable performances in serials like Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It’s been long since we saw them together on screen.



Recently, Hiten had gone for a family holiday to London, where the actor has shared a lot of posts from their vacation. Hiten and Gauri have been married for almost 2 decades now, and it seems like the love and affection has only grown.



The ace actor shared a photo of the two and said that he can face any storms with her and that he is blessed to have her in his life.



Check out the post.