Hiten Tejwani shares a Kyunki Saas Bhi throwback video

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most successful and popular shows of its time. The show was loved by one and all, and the serial broke all TRP ratings in the 2000s.

Hiten was a part of the show and played the role of Karan Virani, and his character was loved by the audience. He was paired opposite his wife Gauri Pradhan in the serial. The duo was loved as a pair on the show, and they had won many best couple awards.

Now, the actor has shared a small clip of a scene from the show and captioned it saying, ‘Sometimes you can hurt the ones who love you unknowingly. Throwback time to the days of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’

These days, Hiten is seen on Colors’ Tantra, where he essays the role of a policeman.