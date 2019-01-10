News

Hiten Tejwani shares a Kyunki Saas Bhi throwback video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 07:17 PM

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most successful and popular shows of its time. The show was loved by one and all, and the serial broke all TRP ratings in the 2000s.

Hiten was a part of the show and played the role of Karan Virani, and his character was loved by the audience. He was paired opposite his wife Gauri Pradhan in the serial. The duo was loved as a pair on the show, and they had won many best couple awards.

Now, the actor has shared a small clip of a scene from the show and captioned it saying, ‘Sometimes you can hurt the ones who love you unknowingly. Throwback time to the days of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’

These days, Hiten is seen on Colors’ Tantra, where he essays the role of a policeman.

Tags > Hiten Tejwani, shares, Kyunki Saas Bhi, throwback video, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Rajkumar Rao brings in chills and thrills on...

Rajkumar Rao brings in chills and thrills on Kanpur Waale Khuranas
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days