Hiten Tejwani takes us back to Kutumb days

MUMBAI: Hiten is one of the most senior actors of television and has been in the industry for quite some time now. The actor was recently seen on Colors’s show Tantra.

Hiten rose to fame with his performance as Pratam in the famous serial Kutumb (2001). He subsequently played Karan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It was on Kutumb that he met his wife Gauri. Sparks flew between them, and the two have been married for over 15 years now and have two beautiful children.

Hiten shared a video of a scene from Kutumb and took us down memory lane. He captioned it saying, ‘All #Gauri wants is to make #Pratham pay for his mischief in front of his entire family!’

The video gives us major nostalgia.

