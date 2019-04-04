News

Hiten Tejwani takes us back to Kutumb days

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2019 07:59 PM

MUMBAI: Hiten is one of the most senior actors of television and has been in the industry for quite some time now. The actor was recently seen on Colors’s show Tantra.

Hiten rose to fame with his performance as Pratam in the famous serial Kutumb (2001). He subsequently played Karan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It was on Kutumb that he met his wife Gauri. Sparks flew between them, and the two have been married for over 15 years now and have two beautiful children.

Hiten shared a video of a scene from Kutumb and took us down memory lane. He captioned it saying, ‘All #Gauri wants is to make #Pratham pay for his mischief in front of his entire family!’

The video gives us major nostalgia.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Kutumb, Tantra, Colors’s show Tantra, Karan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, #Gauri, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati...

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati Bai, Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

past seven days