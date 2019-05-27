News

Hitesh Bhardwaj roped in for Colors’ Choti Sardaarni

Vishakha Pandit's picture
By Vishakha Pandit
27 May 2019 02:33 PM

MUMBAI: Recently, TellyChakkar broke the news about TV actor Avinesh Rekhi playing the lead role in Colors’ Choti Sardaarni. TellyChakkar has the latest developments about the same for our readers.

Our sources confirm that actor Hitesh Bhardwaj, popularly known for his stint in Agar Tum Sath Ho as Ravi, will be seen playing the parallel lead in Choti Sardaarni, which will be produced by Rajesh Ram Singh under his banner Cockcrow Productions along with Shaika Films’ Pradeep Kumar.

TellyChakkar tried to get in touch with Hitesh, who has been a part of a handful of movies, but the actor remained unavailable for comment.

We also mentioned about veteran actress Anita Raj being roped in for a pivotal character in the show.

We wish Hitesh all the luck for the show.

Tags > Hitesh Bhardwaj, Colors tv, Choti Sardaarni, Avinesh Rekhi, Agar Tum Sath Ho as Ravi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor

past seven days