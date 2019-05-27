Hitesh Bhardwaj roped in for Colors’ Choti Sardaarni

MUMBAI: Recently, TellyChakkar broke the news about TV actor Avinesh Rekhi playing the lead role in Colors’ Choti Sardaarni. TellyChakkar has the latest developments about the same for our readers.

Our sources confirm that actor Hitesh Bhardwaj, popularly known for his stint in Agar Tum Sath Ho as Ravi, will be seen playing the parallel lead in Choti Sardaarni, which will be produced by Rajesh Ram Singh under his banner Cockcrow Productions along with Shaika Films’ Pradeep Kumar.



TellyChakkar tried to get in touch with Hitesh, who has been a part of a handful of movies, but the actor remained unavailable for comment.



We also mentioned about veteran actress Anita Raj being roped in for a pivotal character in the show.



We wish Hitesh all the luck for the show.