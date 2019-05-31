Hoichoi returns with Charitraheen 2

KOLKATA: Hoichoi is back with Charitraheen 2. The team launched the teaser of the series in Kolkata.

Charitraheen, primarily, is an experimental drama, and the overall essence of the web series is that it highlights the complexity of relationships. In the second season, the characters Kironmoyee, Satish and Sabitri return after the events of the first season to continue the dark tale of these few lost souls in a maze of love, lust, desire, and betrayal. A few new characters are also introduced this season, who will bring forth more essence and get involved in this quest for love that goes too far.

The teaser of Charitraheen 2 starts off with a melancholy song by popular singer Lagnajita Chakraborty that highlighted glimpses of the characters in pain and ended with a monologue. It has been launched in the presence of the cast, namely, Naina Ganguly, Saurav Das, Mumtaz Sorcar, Saayoni Ghosh, Sourav Chakraborty, and Shweta Bhattacharya, along with director Debaloy Bhattacharya.

Check out the teaser here:

Charitraheen 2 will stream from 21st June on Hoichoi.