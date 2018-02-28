Holi celebration in Colors Bangla’s Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya

Mumbai:Gear up for Colors Bangla’s Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya (Rana Sarkar) as a beautiful Holi special track is in store for you.

Yes, the upcoming episode will unfold some Holi special sequences, which will play significant role in taking the story ahead.

According to a source, in the coming episode, Nimai (Subho Roy Chowdhury) will go against the orders of the Kaji and herald the sankirtan for dol. It is during the celebrations of Holi that he will meet Lokkhipriya (Nabanita Malakar).

Loyal viewers would know that the show presents Lokkhipriya as the incarnation of both Lokkhi and Radha. So when Nimai and Lokkhipriya will play with colours, Lokkhi-Narayan and Radha-Krishna will be seen in their place.

The particular episode will be aired soon. This is surely going to be an interesting watch for the audience.

