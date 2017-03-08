Holi drama, Simar’s comeback in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions) welcomes its new Simar with open arms in the coming episodes!!

And the best part is that Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar will enter the popular show amidst the festive ambience of Holi!!

Of course, the festival of colors will bring with it new drama with the integral characters being part of it!!

As per the ongoing track, Piyush (Varun Sharma) and Vaidehi (Kajol Srivastava) are deeply in love and this will come across very clearly to one and all during Holi!!

Vaidehi who has been fighting for her rightful place in Piyush’s life will throw challenges at Roshni and even Simar!!

OMG!!

Firstly, Vaidehi will challenge Roshni that Piyush will choose her to be the first person to put color. And as per her word, Piyush will royally ignore Roshni and put color on Vaidehi.

Having won the first battle, Vaidehi will then tell Roshni that she will now ask Piyush to fill her forehead with sindoor...

As per sources “The Holi sequence will see lot of entertaining sequences, including dance numbers too. Piyush and Vaidehi will also indulge in a dance number which will again point out to their closeness. Finally, Piyush will decide to fill Vaidehi’s maang with sindoor, and that will be when the dramatic entry of Simar will happen.”

If sources are to be believed, Keerti’s introductory sequence in the show will have her push the sindoor plate from Piyush’s hand, thus stopping him from filling sindoor on Vaidehi’s forehead!!

Phew!!

This will result in Vaidehi throwing yet another challenge, this time to Simar..

Our source adds, “Vaidehi will tell Simar that she will make a place for herself in Piyush’s life as she deserves it.”

How will Simar and Vaidehi go about this challenge?

We buzzed actors concerned, but did not get reply.

Watch for the dramatic Holi sequences and of course the entry of the new Simar...