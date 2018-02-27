Holi special: Colors’ Dil Se Dil Tak and Udann to have an integration

Mumbai: Indian television is not far behind when it comes to celebrating festivals. Every year there are special storylines churned out to entertain the audience who love watching daily soaps.

And with Holi around the corner, Colors will merge the lives of Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) and Parth (Rohan Gandotra) from Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Mittal) with that of Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) from Udann (Guruodev Bhalla Productions). We all know, Sooraj has got his memory back and Chakor is trying her best to expose a sex racket run by Imli (Vidhi Pandya).

Now while this happens, Teni and Parth will reach the village to help them.

A source informs, “Chakor and Sooraj have a secret well kept with them and it is during the Choti Holi celebrations that Teni and Parth will help them to keep their secret safe. This will further help them to expose Imli and Ranvijay. “

