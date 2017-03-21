Holi special: Dance and drama in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) is gearing up for some high voltage drama in its ongoing Holi celebrations.

Soon Pragya (Sriti Jha) will consume bhang and get high. In her drunkard state she would shake a leg with Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) on famous Holi song Balam Pichkari. This would make Tanu (Leena Jumani) jealous.

Purab (Vin Rana), who was hospitalized, will soon get discharged and will be brought to the Mehra house.

In the midst of Holi celebration Nikhil (Rujut Dahiya) will again plan to attack Purab.

On the other hand, Purab and Pragya will also plot a plan to get the hold of the attacker. However, Nikhil will apply colour on his face and try to attack Purab due to which Pragya and Purab will fail to know the culprit.

Will Purab ever know Nikhil tried to kill him?

We buzzed Sriti and Vin but they both remained unavailable to comment.