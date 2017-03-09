Holi special episode: ‘Heartbreak’ for Jhanvi in Woh Apna Sa

Holi is one of the most popular and vibrant festivals of India.

This event is celebrated by splashing and drenching each other in colours and water. No festival is complete without dance, music and masti.

Hence, to make everyone’s festival more special, Zee TV will have Holi celebration in one of its recently launched shows, Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Productions).

Along with the festivities, the makers have planned some high voltage drama.

Yes, in the coming episode, Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) will celebrate Holi with the Agarwal family. She will be on top of the world as she will realise being in love with Aditya (Sudeep Sahir), oblivious of the fact that Adtiya is a married man.

Later, in the celebration, when Jhanvi will be about to share her feelings for Aditya, Nisha (Ridhi Dogra) would intervene and introduce herself as his wife. This incident will shock Jhanvi and the girl will have a breakdown moment.

We buzzed Disha but she remained unavailable to comment.

Are you excited to watch the above drama?