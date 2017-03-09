Hot Downloads

Holi special episode in Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2017 03:36 PM

Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa!

Since the festival of colours is round the corner, the team has planned for a Holi special episode.

As per the theme, the participants will be seen singing Holi based songs.

And guess, what’s the highlight of the show?

Well, popular musicians Kumar Sanu and Jeet Gannguli will also be seen on stage performing special numbers .

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired on 13 March at 10 pm.

