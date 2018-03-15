Holi special in Yeh Rishta; Daadi to get high on bhang

Mumbai: Days after the culmination of the festival of colours, the makers of Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are now coming up with the track of Holi in the show. In the upcoming episodes, the story will focus on Goenka family and their Holi celebration.

As a member of the Goenka family, this will be Naira (Shivangi Joshi)’s first holi. Therefore, her excitement will be on another level. Avid viewers of the series would know that finally after a long time, things have sorted between Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira. So Naira will be very elated for the festival.

But there’s a twist…read on to know…

While the whole family will be going out for the celebrations, Daadi will warn Naira. She will tell her not to play holi, since she hasn’t played it in years. Naturally, hearing this, Naira’s enthusiasm will be flushed. However, tables will turn when daadi herself will call Naira. It will happen so that when the whole family will be out, Daadi will call Naira and ask her to apply colour.

Naira, hesitant in the beginning, will apply a sprinkle of colour on her face. However, Daadi will take her palms, dip them in colour and rub them on her face. The whole family will be excited to see these sequences of events. But Naira will be left shocked seeing Daadi behaving like this as she had warned her before.

If you are wondering what happened to Daadi and why did she start behaving different, then we have the answer. Basically Daadi consumes bhang during the celebration. Therefore she gets intoxicated. She loses her conscious and starts behaving differently.

Well isn’t that exciting? What happens further? Will Daadi create anymore nuances post getting intoxicated? You’ll get to know when you watch the episode.

