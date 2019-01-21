News
Holiday fame Freddy Daruwala to make his digital debut with ZEE5’s next
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar
is back with another big development on ZEE5’s upcoming web-series, which is a thriller drama produced by Altis Media.
We had exclusively reported about Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan making his digital debut with this series. We also mentioned about popular actors Tanuj Virwani and Ayub Khan being roped in for the project (read here
: Ayub Khan joins Arbaaz Khan and Tanuj Virwani in ZEE5’s next
).
According to our sources, Holiday fame Freddy Daruwala, who was recently seen in Race 3, has joined the cast.
We do not have details about his character, but he will be seen playing a pivotal role.
This project will mark Freddy’s debut on the digital platform. With so many popular and noted actors bagging web-series, there is no doubt that web is the next big thing.
