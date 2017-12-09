Hollywood calling for Mishal Raheja; collaborates with Grammy award winner!

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor Mishal Raheja walks the untraveled path by making his way direct to Hollywood as he turns singer by collaborating with the best in Hollywood.

Yes, you read it right!

And with his big Hollywood debut as a singer in collaboration with Hemaa Sardesai, the business magnate, actor and producer, Raheja joins the club of the talented Indian artists who've put India on the world map.

According to sources, Tony Mercedes, a music publisher with four Grammy nominations and one Grammy award, has produced the music single shot in LA during his last trip to the States. it wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that it is double whammy for Mishal as another Grammy award winner, Jared Lee Gosselin, is the sound engineer for his first Hollywood single.

Mishal and Hemaa have been personally looking into the details as the single will be launched worldwide this December. We hear there is a major launch party slated before the release in New York followed by a launch party in Delhi.

It’s exciting to see Mishal go west and that too as a singer in such a big way!