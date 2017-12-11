Hot Downloads

‘Homeless’ Anika-Shivaay to shift in Goa on Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 05:46 PM

With Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) moving out of Oberoi house, Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz (4 Lions Films) recently witnessed a big turn in its storyline.

The separation of Oberoi brothers has turned out to be heart-wrenching moment for the viewers.

Now, TellyChakkar has some interesting updates about its upcoming episodes.

According to our sources, after being asked by the family to move out of Oberoi mansion, Shivaay and Anika will look out for a shelter to stay.

And guess what? The duo will plan to settle down in Goa. The two will begin a new life.

Later, Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) will decide to bring Anika-Shivvay back to the Oberoi mansion. However, they would refuse to return. Thus, Rudra will also decide to stay with his brother Shivaay and sister-in-law Anika.

Are you happy with this new twist in Ishqbaaaz?

