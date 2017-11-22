Actor Gaurav Sharma, who got married in Goa on October 30, says he is yet to go for a honeymoon as he started shooting for his show "Deewane Anjane" a few days after his marriage.

"There are people who plan holidays after getting married. But in my case, honeymoon comes later, work is worship," Gaurav said in a statement.

"I had already signed the show ‘Deewane Anjane' before my wedding and I was pretty sure about the dates I had to start shooting, so it comes with no surprise, but (was) my own decision.

"In fact, I had a destination wedding in Goa. That doubled up the excitement level and it was a kind of a mini vacation. The role of Laxman is very exciting and I am happy to be a part of the series," he added.

"Deewane Anjane" is aired on BIG Magic.

(Source: IANS)